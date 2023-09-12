Breaking News
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak

Updated on: 12 September,2023 02:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at the NCP leader's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at the NCP leader's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai.


According to PTI, the meeting between the two politicians lasted for about 90 minutes, but its details were not yet known.


"Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut were also part of the meeting," an NCP functionary said.


Sharad Pawar's party is a part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.

Meanwhile, on Monday, NCP founder Sharad Pawar discussed the current "social, economic and political situation" in the country with activists and experts from various fields invited by him.

"Had a meeting with activists and experts from various fields and discussed increasing participation of people on changing the current conditions. A detailed discussion on the social, economic and political situation in the country," Pawar posted on X.

"The meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha member Kumar Ketkar, Ram Puniyani, Irfan Engineer, member of MKCL Farida Lambay, Saba Khan, Ulka Mahajan and Shaheen Kadri among others," Pawar said.

The Pawar senior had targeted the Centre over action by investigating agencies against opposition leaders. He had also accused the BJP of breaking duly elected governments in various states.

In July, the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar plunged into crisis after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.

(with inputs from PTI)

