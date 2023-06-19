Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray takes jibe at PM Narendra Modi over Manipur violence, US visit

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters think he is like the Sun, then why is he not shining over violence-battered Manipur and questioned his visit to the US at a time when the north-eastern state is in the grip of ethnic clashes.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) President Uddhav Thackeray addresses the Shiv Sena Foundation Day at Shanmukhananda Hall at Sion in Mumbai, Monday, June 19, 2023. PTI Photo

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray Monday said if PM's supporters think he is like the Sun, then why is he not shining over violence-battered Manipur and questioned his visit to the US at a time when the north-eastern state is in the grip of ethnic clashes.

Speaking at an event organised in Mumbai to mark the 57th foundation day of the Shiv Sena, he said the "double engine" government has got "derailed" in the BJP-ruled Manipur, and also took on his former ally over the issue of Hindutva, PTI reported.

Manipur is burning but Modi is going to America, Thackeray said ahead of the PM's visit to the US from June 21-24.

“When I asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not visiting the burning Manipur, but is keen on going to the US, I was countered with arguments like 'one should spit at the Sun'. If your 'guru' is like the Sun, then why he is not shining over Manipur?" he asked.

Thackeray also took a swipe at BJP's pitch for "double engine" governments, saying in Manipur it seems to have derailed.

“Where is the double engine government (in Manipur)? It seems it has got derailed. Only one engine (a reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah) visited Manipur, where is the other one,” he asked, taking a dig at Modi.

The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

A large number of houses were burnt and more than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed to restore peace in the north-eastern state.

Thackeray said attacks on Hindus show failure of BJP's Hindutva ideology.

“Our Hindutva did not tell us to be happy when BJP leaders are getting attacked in Manipur. Be it Kashmir or Manipur, if Hindus are getting attacked, then BJP's Hindutva ideology has failed,” the former CM said.

He ridiculed claim by Maharashtra's deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis that Modi developed anti-coronavirus vaccine.

This was the first foundation day event addressed by Thackeray after a split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of his government last year. (PTI)