Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray to attend opposition meet in Patna on June 23

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will be attending the opposition leaders' meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23.

The opposition leaders' meeting has been called to forge unity among the opposition parties. The meeting will help to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

"Tomorrow all the leaders are meeting at Patna. Uddhav ji is also going there. Let us see what happens there. They are very mature and experienced people of the country," said party leader Arvind Sawant.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CMs M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu and Hemant Soren of Jharkhand, NCP president Sharad Pawar and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti are among those expected to attend the first high-level opposition meeting.

Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is also expected to be a part of the meeting.

Mamata Banerjee arrived in Patna on Thursday.

"Even Sonia ji, Rahul ji, Pawar ji, Nitish Kumar ji are there. All these are stalwarts. We should abide by whatever decision is taken and work sincerely to secure victory," said Sawant.

Meanwhile, speaking to media, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that opposition leaders were gathering in Patna to fight the BJP together, "like a family".

Banerjee met Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad.

The Trinamool Congress chief was accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

"We have come here as we will fight together, we will fight like a family," she said.

Ahead of the opposition show of unity in Patna, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday termed the meeting organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as more about shaking hands than joining hearts.

(with inputs from PTI)