Mumbai: Uddhav's Sena protests against BMC over "fund irregularities and corruption"

Uddhav's Sena protest against BMC at CST (Pic/Shadab Khan)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) held a protest march outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Saturday afternoon to raise their voice against irregularities in the civic body.

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray on June 21 had announced about the protest which is led by MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

Uddhav had stated that his Shiv Sena (UBT) party will hold a march on July 1 against "fund irregularities and corruption" in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Barricades installed outside BMC headquaters in CST (Pic/Prajakta Kasale)

The announcement about the protest came a day after CM Eknath Shinde approved a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into irregularities amounting to Rs 12,024 crore in various works carried out by the civic body between November 2019 and October 2022.

Earlier, Manisha Kayande, a spokesperson of the Shinde-led Sena faction had stated that the march is a “fear morcha” by UBT.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) alerted citizens about vehicular movement closed near the Metro junction and Mahanagarpalika Marg due to the protest.

The MTP tweet read, "Metro Junction is closed for vehicular movement due to agitation morcha."

Another tweet read, "Mahapalika Marg is closed from vehicular movement due to agitation morcha. #MTPTrafficUpdates"