Mumbai University: Declare psychology results void, say teachers

There are 20 marks for internal/practical exams which were not added to the final score. Representation pic

If you are a third-year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) psychology student of Mumbai University (MU) who scored a full 100 marks or a zero in the semester-V exams, don’t get too happy or dejected yet. Teachers of psychology at all colleges affiliated with MU have demanded that the TYBA results announced on April 29 be declared null and void, following major goof-ups.



MU declared the results around 11 pm on Saturday. However, teachers and moderators were shocked to find that the entire batch/class of students, or rather the majority from colleges in Chiplun, Khopoli, Shahpur and Ulhasnagar were marked as failed. Many students in city colleges also ended up getting zero, while many others scored 100 out of 100 and 99 out of 100.



MU declared the results around 11 pm on Saturday. Representation pic

The teachers alleged that MU also failed to add marks awarded to students in internal exams in the final mark sheets. “In the city-based Thakur Ramnarayan College of Arts and Commerce, two students were absent for an exam, but despite marking them absent they were given marks in the subject,” a teacher said, adding there are also instances of students who have appeared for exams being marked absent.

According to another teacher, in the ‘Abnormal Psychology’ subject, some students have been awarded 100 out of 100 marks, while some have been given two marks and many a zero. “In a theory subject like psychology, one cannot get full marks nor can they get zero. It is impossible for students to not write anything and score a zero. Besides, there are 20 marks for internal/practical exams and it seems they have not been added,” she said.

The teacher added that the issue was discussed with all the professors and it was concluded that no one had awarded any students a score of zero or 100. “Many students who received 100 and 90 marks scored 580 and 570, respectively, out of 600. This is not even achieved by gold medallists.” Teachers have already approached the examination department to resolve the issue, but the goof-up is still unclear.

“We are meeting the director of the board of examinations today and demand that the marks be checked and recalculated, after which the results be made public once again. The results declared on Saturday should be declared invalid,” said a teacher from a well-known college in the western suburbs.



Teachers say it is impossible to score full marks in a subject like psychology. Representation pic

While there have been issues over the declaration of results every year, this year has been riddled with goof-ups. Recently, the results of many third-year Business Management Studies (BMS) students and LLB (Semester-V) from different colleges affiliated with MU were kept in reserve and students had to reach out to the exam department and provide proof that they were present. The answer sheets of a few LLB students had also gone missing.

Subhash Athawale, general secretary of the Mumbai University and College Teachers Association (MUCTA), said, “The goof-ups and uncertainty in MU results should not be overlooked. The issue needs to be looked into by the pro-vice-chancellor and director of the board of examinations and appropriate action must be initiated.” Further, he appealed to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and the chancellors of all state universities to intervene in such matters as such goof-ups have become a frequent affair.

When contacted, Dr Prasad Karande, director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation at MU, said there are multiple issues that have resulted in the situation. “Students have been marked absent or the results are reserved because the wrong subject code or seat numbers have been mentioned. There are several colleges that have failed to give us the marks awarded for internal exams,” Dr Karande said.

Regarding several students being awarded 100 marks, Dr Karande said a large number of students had complained about out-of-syllabus questions in the exam. “After reviewing the issue with the subject teachers and the subject chairman, we decided to give grace marks to those students who attempted these questions. There was some confusion here, and when additional marks were added, the student’s final scores reached 100,” he said, adding that the situation is being investigated and corrections will be made where required.

April 29

Day results were declared

20

Marks for internal tests not added