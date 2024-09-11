Mumbai University introduces Global Enterprise Risk Management Course in collaboration with UK’s IRM

Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of the Mumbai University, said that the partnership with the Institute of Risk Management is a game-changer for our students

The University of Mumbai, through its Garware Institute of Career Education and Development (GICED), has announced a major collaboration with the Institute of Risk Management’s (IRM) India Affiliate to introduce the globally recognised Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Course.

The initiative, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), offers students and alumni the chance to gain a critical life skill in risk management via a 2-credit open elective virtual course.

IRM, headquartered in the UK and renowned as the world’s leading certifying body for ERM, will make this comprehensive course accessible to students and professionals alike. In a rapidly changing world where risks such as pandemics, cyber-attacks, and supply chain disruptions are becoming the norm, understanding enterprise-wide risks is essential across all industries.

A Unique Learning Opportunity for Students and Alumni

The collaboration enables undergraduates and postgraduates from any discipline at Mumbai University to register for the course, covering over 300 areas of risk, equipping them with essential skills to navigate and manage challenges in fields such as finance, engineering, law, entrepreneurship, and more. Alumni looking to upskill can also enroll, making this a unique opportunity for continuous professional development.

Speaking on the collaboration, Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of the Mumbai University, said, “This partnership with the Institute of Risk Management is a game-changer for our students. It will empower them with the knowledge to manage risks in any career, enabling them to contribute to building a risk-resilient India.”

Global Credentials, National Vision

Ian Livsey, CEO of IRM, emphasized the significance of this course, noting, “This initiative is not just about managing risks; it’s about preparing future professionals to transform challenges into opportunities, particularly in emerging sectors like AI and geopolitics.”

With registrations opening on 15th October 2024, the course marks a pivotal step in fostering risk-intelligent leaders in India.