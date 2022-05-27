Breaking News
Mumbai University to offer full-time degree courses online

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

The varsity will be the first in Maharashtra to do so; first will be a post-graduate programme in sociology, 11 more to follow

Apart from the Mumbai university, Chandigarh University (private) and Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University) have received approval for online degree courses. File pic


The Mumbai University will soon be the state’s first varsity to offer a full-time degree programme online. Following approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC), the university will begin an MA in sociology course through an online platform from the new academic year starting July 2022.

During the pandemic, the push for online education gained traction, prompting education regulators and the government to reconsider and restructure education modes and methods. It was then proposed under the National Education Policy 2020 to allow universities and higher education institutions to offer 20 per cent of the total regular courses online. The UGC has been encouraging institutions to offer full-fledged online courses.




On May 19, the UGC published a list of three universities and Higher Education Institutes (HEI) that are entitled to start offering full-time-degree courses on the online platform. Apart from the Mumbai university, Chandigarh University (private) in Punjab and Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University) in Haryana have received approval for online degree courses.


mumbai university central board of secondary education mumbai mumbai news

