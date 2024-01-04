Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion

Expansion efforts aim to decongest crowds and improve the commuter experience

The work has been categorised and expedited under the Amrit Bharat station scheme

The construction of the double discharge platform at Vidyavihar station, crucial for college students and office commuters, is now on a fast track with a goal to finish by this year. This new platform, along with a foot overbridge landing, aims to manage the large crowds swarming the station.

Since its establishment on August 16, 1961, Vidyavihar station has witnessed an average daily footfall of 67,220. To accommodate this influx, the station is undergoing expansion, adding a platform on the opposite side of the current one (Platform 1) to create a double discharge platform for trains heading to Kalyan. The work has been categorised and expedited under the Amrit Bharat station scheme.

"The project's cost is Rs 32.78 crore, including a staircase landing for the new platform. Construction activities, particularly for a road overbridge, are altering the station layout, necessitating the removal of amenities like escalators on the east side footover bridge. The new double discharge platform will ease congestion by evenly distributing commuter crowds between platforms. Once the work of the bridge is complete, there would be further decongestion," said an official. The upcoming platform will serve as the station's home platform, enhancing access from the currently limited west side. The home platform, combined with the road bridge and new road entry, will significantly enhance the station's capacity.

For the financial year 2023-24, Central Railway aimed to finish constructing additional platforms at three stations—Diva, Vidyavihar, and Nahur of which Vidyavihar is now at an advanced stage.

67,220

Average daily footfall at Vidyavihar station