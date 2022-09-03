Mumbai: Vikhroli locals to take fast track for hospital in the area

Kannamwar Nagar residents say BMC moved Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital to another location in 2018 but has done nothing to redevelop the building

Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital at Kannamwar Nagar on Friday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The residents of Kannamwar Nagar at Vikhroli plan to go on a hunger strike to demand the redevelopment of a civic hospital in their backyard that was shifted to another location four years ago citing poor structural health. Their Gandhi-style agitation to get back Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital will start on September 12. BMC officials said the work will start as soon as possible without giving a specific time frame.

In 2018, the corporation closed the operations of Phule hospital at Kannamwar Nagar and moved it to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Maternity Home at Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli East. But the hospital is not working at full capacity, said Dr Yogesh Bhalerao, a local resident.

“As there is a maternity hospital and a general hospital in the same building, work is limited. Many times patients are sent to Rajawadi Hospital which is situated at the end of Ghatkopar,” said Dr Bhalerao. “We are taking continuous follow-ups for Phule hospital but not getting satisfactory answers from the BMC. So we decided to go on a hunger strike.”

The closure of Phule hospital has inconvenienced not just the residents of Kannamwar Nagar but also those living in other parts of Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup, said Shruti Ghogale, another resident. “It’s been four years now and they are yet to start the redevelopment work. It is really difficult to take patients to Rajawadi Hospital. We don’t have an option, we will start our hunger strike on September 12.”

The 100-bed Phule hospital was closed as the building had become dilapidated, said a civic official. “The tender for the work is likely to be awarded in the next four to five months,” said the official who requested not to be identified. Dr Vidya Thakur, chief superintendent of BMC’s peripheral hospitals, said they have sorted out a few pending issues. “The plan for the new building of the Phule hospital has been prepared.

The approach road to the hospital was from MHADA’s land. MHADA has agreed to hand over the land,” said Dr Thakur. The senior official said they are following up on the work. “We are in planning to start work as soon as possible. The bed capacity of the hospital will increase from 100 to 300. Al so, we will add some more medical facilities.”

300

No of beds in the hospital as per the new plan

