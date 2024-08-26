Breaking News
Mumbai: Washing machine explosion causes fire in Vasai home, no injuries reported

Updated on: 26 August,2024 09:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The explosion occurred in the kitchen duct area of one Thomas Mathew's flat in the Dosti Coral housing society in Vasai.

Smoke billowing from Vasai apartment where a washing machine exploded/ Hanif Patel

On Monday, a washing machine explosion led to a fire in a residential building in Vasai near Mumbai. The explosion occurred in the kitchen duct area of one Thomas Mathew's flat in the Dosti Coral housing society in Vasai.


A bigger catastrophe was averted by the washing machine's placement in the duct area. Nevertheless, the washing machine and other items in the duct were destroyed by the fire.



A woman was present in the residence when the explosion occurred, but she escaped uninjured. The quick response of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's fire department ensured that the fire was kept under control, saving more damage.


An investigation into the cause of the explosion is likely to occur. This tragedy serves as a reminder of the risks associated with household appliances, as well as the significance of regular maintenance.

More details awaited

vasai Mumbai Fire Brigade mumbai mumbai news virar

