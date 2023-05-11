Mumbai: Water line leakage causes disruption in Mahalaxmi and Bandra station areas

The incident occurred at the Badi Masjid in Bandra West and affected the Mahalaxmi and Bandra station areas

Pic/Twitter

A major water line leakage was reported on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at approximately 3:38 pm. The incident was reported by the H/W Ward Control Room, which immediately mobilized ward staff and the Water Department to the site.

The incident occurred at the Badi Masjid in Bandra West and affected the Mahalaxmi and Bandra station areas.

Repair work is currently underway, and water supply will be restored once the repair work is completed.

The agencies are working diligently to resolve the issue and restore the water supply as soon as possible.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)