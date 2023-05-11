Mumbai: Water line leakage causes disruption in Mahalaxmi and Bandra station areas

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 May,2023 06:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident occurred at the Badi Masjid in Bandra West and affected the Mahalaxmi and Bandra station areas

Repair work is currently underway, and water supply will be restored once the repair work is completed. Pic/Twitter

A major water line leakage was reported on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at approximately 3:38 pm. The incident was reported by the H/W Ward Control Room, which immediately mobilized ward staff and the Water Department to the site.


The incident occurred at the Badi Masjid in Bandra West and affected the Mahalaxmi and Bandra station areas.



Also read: Mumbai: Repair work of punctured tunnel delayed, BMC to pump out 200 million litres of water


Repair work is currently underway, and water supply will be restored once the repair work is completed.

The agencies are working diligently to resolve the issue and restore the water supply as soon as possible.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)

