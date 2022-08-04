Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 89.03 per cent

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 12,88,524 million litres of water or 89.03 percent on August 4, against the full capacity

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,88,524 million litres of water or 89.03 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. The water level in the lakes was 78.59 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 12,88,524 million litres of water or 89.03 percent on August 4, against the full capacity.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 78.59 per cent with 11,37,542 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 5,05,896 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 98.29 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 97.36 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna has 95.07 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 82.32 per cent, Bhatsa 86.46 per cent, Vehar 77.73 per cent and Tulsi has 99.46 per cent of useful water level.