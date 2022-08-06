Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC says Milan subway ready for heavy rain
Mumbai: BMC set to auction attached properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: You can soon find a spot at BEST parking facility through an app
Mumbai: Here’s why 150-year-old Carnac Bridge has to go
Mumbai: Schools take measures to keep students safe
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 9001 per cent

Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 90.01 per cent

Updated on: 06 August,2022 12:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 13,02,775 million litres of water or 90.01 percent on August 6, against the full capacity

Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 90.01 per cent

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI


The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 13,02,775 million litres of water or 90.01 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday. The water level in the lakes was 79.95 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 13,02,775 million litres of water or 90.01 percent on August 6, against the full capacity.


Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 79.95 per cent with 11,57,161 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 6,00,156 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.30 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 97.55 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna has 95.54 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 83.63 per cent, Bhatsa 87.64 per cent, Vehar 78.29 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

mumbai mumbai news mumbai rains mumbai weather mumbai water levels

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK