Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 90.01 per cent

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 13,02,775 million litres of water or 90.01 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday. The water level in the lakes was 79.95 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 13,02,775 million litres of water or 90.01 percent on August 6, against the full capacity.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 79.95 per cent with 11,57,161 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 6,00,156 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.30 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 97.55 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna has 95.54 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 83.63 per cent, Bhatsa 87.64 per cent, Vehar 78.29 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.