Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 92.14 per cent

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna

Representative image. Pic/iStock

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 13,33,569 million litres of water or 92.14 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday. The water level in the lakes was 79.95 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

The water level in Tansa is at 98.89 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna has 95.67 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 85.17 per cent, Bhatsa 91.86 per cent, Vehar 84.30 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 79.45 per cent with 11,49,971 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 5,39,308 million litres.