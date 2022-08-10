Breaking News
Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 93.22 per cent

Updated on: 10 August,2022 01:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 13,49,228 million litres of water or 93.22 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday. The water level in the lakes was 79.95 per cent this time last year.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.91 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna has 95.75 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 86.26 per cent, Bhatsa 92.01 per cent, Vehar 95.16 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level



Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 79.45 per cent with 11,49,971 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 5,39,308 million litres.

 

