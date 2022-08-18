Breaking News
Mumbai: How most-wanted baby snatcher had free run
Mumbai: Cops recover nearly 800 stolen smartphones in 30 days
Mumbai: Electric double decker bus rolls into town
Mumbai: Shiv Sena shifts Dahi Handi to Worli Naka, announces Rs 4 lakh prize
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 9590 per cent

Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 95.90 per cent

Updated on: 18 August,2022 12:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 13,88,052 million litres of water or 95.90 percent on August 18, against the full capacity

Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 95.90 per cent

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI


The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 13,88,052 million litres of water or 95.90 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. The water level in the lakes was 83.75 per cent this time last year.


The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 13,88,052 million litres of water or 95.90 percent on August 18, against the full capacity.


Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 83.75 per cent with 12,12,112 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 12,00,642 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.10 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna has 95.51 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 93.63 per cent, Bhatsa 95.14 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news mumbai water levels

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK