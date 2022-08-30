Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 97.03 per cent

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 14,04,404 million litres of water or 97.03 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the BMC on Tuesday.

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 88.12 per cent with 12,76,285 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 13,73,478 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 98.53 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 98.55 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna has 96.23 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 96.81 per cent, Bhatsa 96.59 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

