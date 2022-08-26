Breaking News
Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 97.20 per cent

Updated on: 26 August,2022 12:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 14,06,802 million litres of water or 97.20 percent on August 26, against the full capacity

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI


The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 14,06,802 million litres of water or 97.20 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday. The water level in the lakes was 88.18 per cent this time last year.


The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

Also Read: Mumbai: Water for all slows down to a trickle


Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 88.12 per cent with 12,76,285 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 13,73,478 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 98.97 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna has 95.67 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 97.24 per cent, Bhatsa 96.59 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news mumbai water levels

