Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 97.74 per cent

Updated on: 03 September,2022 02:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 14,14,646 million litres of water or 97.74 percent

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 14,14,646 million litres of water or 97.74 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday. The water level in the lakes was 90.79 per cent this time last year.


The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 14,14,646 million litres of water or 97.74 percent on September 3, against the full capacity.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 90.79 per cent with 13,14,113 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 14,06,987 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.22 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna has 94.98 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 98.51 per cent, Bhatsa 97.44 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 98.74 per cent of useful water level.

