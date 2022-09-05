Breaking News
Mumbai: Only Rs 170-cr property tax collected since 2016, says Panvel civic body
Place where Cyrus Mistry’s car crashed is an accident blackspot
Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Teachers across nation set to take special oath
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 98 per cent

Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 98 per cent

Updated on: 05 September,2022 12:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The water level in the lakes was 90.79 per cent this time last year

Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 98 per cent

Representative image


The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 14,18,426 million litres of water or 98 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.


The water level in the lakes was 90.79 per cent this time last year.



The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.


Also Read: Mumbai: BMC makes 162 artificial ponds for Ganesh visarjan

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 14,18,426 million litres of water or 98 percent on September 5, against the full capacity.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 90.79 per cent with 13,14,113 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 14,06,987 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.10 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 99.99 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna has 95.85 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 98.30 per cent, Bhatsa 97.44 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 98.74 per cent of useful water level.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK