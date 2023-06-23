Mumbai Weather Alert: Cloudy sky and possibility of light rain expected in city and suburbs

Mumbai Weather Alert: While the rainfall is expected to be minimal, there is a chance of light rain in various parts of Mumbai and its suburbs

The city of Mumbai and its suburbs are set to experience a change in weather conditions today, with a cloudy sky and the possibility of light rain in the forecast. The extensive cloud cover is expected to bring relief from the recent heatwave.

While the rainfall is expected to be minimal, there is a chance of light rain in various parts of Mumbai and its suburbs. It is advisable for individuals to carry an umbrella or raincoat when venturing outdoors to stay prepared.

In terms of tidal activity, the high tide is scheduled for 15:37 hours today, reaching a height of 4.04 meters. Following that, a low tide is expected at 21:41 hours with a recorded height of 1.95 meters.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, on the 24th of June 2023, the high tide is projected for 03:17 hours, with an expected height of 3.30 meters. The low tide for tomorrow is predicted to occur at 08:45 hours, reaching a height of 1.58 meters.

Residents of Mumbai are advised to stay updated on the weather conditions and take necessary precautions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24.

"Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24," said IMD Mumbai.

Various parts of South India are undergoing continuous rainfall with the onset of monsoon and the delayed effects of the convection conditions according to the India Meteorological Department which has issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for the next few hours in certain states on Tuesday.

India Meteorological Department had on June 18 provided an update on the onset of monsoon in the country.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today, the 19th June, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, a recent IMD bulletin said heat wave/severe heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some/isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana until June 21 and abatement of heatwave conditions will continue thereafter.

The Southwest Monsoon is in the process of resuming its trajectory post-Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been the longest storm in the Arabian Sea. The delay in monsoon resulted in a rainfall deficit for some of the Southern states, and thus more rainfall is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to make its way across the states.

(With inputs from ANI)