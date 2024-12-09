Mumbai will experience a week of sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, with the AQI improving to a moderate 104. Here's the weather and air quality forecast to plan your days better.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: AQI improves to 104 as city enjoys clear skies x 00:00

Mumbai is set to enjoy a week of pleasant weather, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Residents and visitors can look forward to sunny days and a refreshing improvement in air quality compared to recent weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

A week of sunshine

The IMD predicts predominantly clear skies over Mumbai throughout the week, with temperatures expected to range between 16°C and 32°C. Today, December 9, the city will experience sunrise at 7:00 AM and sunset at 6:01 PM, providing approximately 11 hours of daylight. The afternoons will be warm yet manageable, making it an ideal time for outdoor activities.

Over the coming days, the weather is expected to follow a consistent pattern:

December 10: Clear skies with temperatures between 16°C and 31°C.

December 11: A sunny day, with a low of 17°C in the morning and a high of 31°C in the afternoon.

December 12: Bright and sunny, with temperatures peaking at 32°C and dipping to 19°C overnight.

December 13: Another sunny day, ranging from 20°C to 32°C.

December 14: Clear skies with temperatures varying from 21°C to 32°C.

This stretch of pleasant weather promises an excellent opportunity for Mumbaikars to enjoy outdoor pursuits and take in the vibrant energy of the city.

Tides for the day

For those planning to visit Mumbai’s coastal areas, high tides are expected at 5:32 AM (3.88 metres) and 6:31 PM (3.21 metres), while low tide will occur at 12:28 PM, measuring 1.32 metres. Beachgoers and water enthusiasts are advised to plan their activities accordingly, keeping tidal movements in mind.

Air quality on the mend

Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) today stands at 104, categorised as ‘moderate’—a notable improvement from late November when the AQI reached 130. While air quality has improved, individuals with respiratory conditions, such as asthma, are advised to minimise outdoor exposure. Others are encouraged to limit prolonged outdoor activities to safeguard their health.

Understanding AQI levels allows individuals to make informed decisions about their daily routines and ensure their well-being.

A picture-perfect week ahead

With consistent sunny skies, manageable temperatures, and improving air quality, Mumbai is set to offer a delightful environment for both locals and visitors. Whether you're strolling along Marine Drive, exploring the city's markets, or enjoying the beaches, the weather this week promises to complement your plans.

Stay safe, stay active, and make the most of this lovely spell of clear weather in the bustling city.