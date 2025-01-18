Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: City experiences clear skies and moderate air quality

Mumbai weather update: City experiences clear skies and moderate air quality

Updated on: 18 January,2025 12:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Mumbai is set to experience clear skies and moderate air quality today, with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 33°C. The city's AQI stands at 127, though some areas report higher pollution levels.

File Pic

Mumbai is set to experience pleasant weather today, January 18, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting mainly clear skies. The city is likely to enjoy light, breezy winds blowing at a speed of around 10 km/h, while humidity levels are expected to remain at 45%. As the weekend nears, Mumbaikars can look forward to a comfortable day.


Mumbai weather update


The IMD forecasts that the temperature today will range between 19°C and 33°C, providing a relatively warm and sunny day. Sunrise is expected at 7:14 AM, while sunset will occur at 6:21 PM. On January 19, the weather is expected to remain similarly clear, with temperatures slightly rising to 20°C at the lowest and 33°C at the highest.


Mumbai AQI today

Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) today stands at 127, which falls under the 'moderate' category. This is an improvement compared to recent months when pollution levels were higher. While the air quality is better, those with respiratory conditions are advised to reduce outdoor exposure and wear masks for safety.

AQI in different Mumbai areas

The AQI varies across the city, with most areas reporting moderate air quality. Here are some of today’s AQI readings:

Dockyard: 147 (Moderate)
Siddharth Nagar, Worli: 144 (Moderate)
Chembur: 116 (Moderate)
Lower Parel: 148 (Moderate)
Malad West: 172 (Poor)
Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport (T2): 151 (Moderate)
Shivaji Nagar: 71 (Satisfactory)

Understanding AQI

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a simple way of presenting air quality to the public. The AQI scale ranges as follows:

0-50: Good
51-100: Satisfactory
101-200: Moderate
201-300: Poor
301-400: Very Poor
401-500: Severe

The AQI measures specific pollutants, including particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ozone (O3), carbon monoxide (CO), and sulfur dioxide (SO2). However, not all monitoring stations track every pollutant.

Overall, Mumbai is experiencing clear skies and moderate air quality today. While the weather promises a comfortable day, residents in areas with higher AQI are encouraged to take precautions, especially those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

