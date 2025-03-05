Mumbai is experiencing a surge in temperatures as clear skies dominate the forecast. The IMD predicts warmer days ahead, with humidity at 29 percent and a steady wind speed of 10 km/h.

Mumbai is experiencing a surge in temperatures as the summer heat gradually sets in. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted clear skies throughout the week, with temperatures expected to rise further in the coming days. As the weekend approaches, Mumbaikars can expect warmer conditions, with light breezes providing some relief. According to IMD reports, the city will witness clear skies today, 5th March, accompanied by a steady wind speed of around 10 km/h and humidity levels hovering at 29% as of 9 AM.

Mumbai weather forecast

Residents can anticipate a bright and sunny day on 5th March, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 32°C. The sun is expected to rise at 6:55 AM and set at 6:45 PM. Compared to previous weeks, the warmth is now more pronounced. Looking ahead, the IMD predicts similarly clear skies on 6th March, with temperatures varying between 22°C and 33°C.

Mumbai air quality index (AQI) today

According to data published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Colaba currently stands at 90, categorised as ‘Satisfactory.’ While the air quality remains acceptable for most individuals, those with respiratory issues are advised to take precautions, such as wearing masks and limiting outdoor exposure.

AQI levels across Mumbai

Ghatkopar – 125 (Moderate)

Byculla – 118 (Moderate)

Shivaji Nagar, Lower Parel – 105 (Moderate)

Sewri, Lower Parel – 104 (Moderate)

Kurla, Mumbai Suburban – 120 (Moderate)

Bandra Kurla Complex – 177 (Moderate)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport (T2), Sahar Village – 97 (Satisfactory)

Chembur, Dreamland Society – 120 (Moderate)

Sion – 97 (Satisfactory)

Kherwadi-Bandra East – 112 (Moderate)

Vile Parle West – 127 (Moderate)

Deonar – 217 (Poor)

Powai – 104 (Moderate)

Khindipada-Bhandup West – 108 (Moderate)

Siddharth Nagar-Worli – 131 (Moderate)

Mulund West – 42 (Good)

Worli – Data unavailable

Mindspace-Malad West – 113 (Moderate)

Mazgaon, Dockyard – 140 (Moderate)

Kandivali East – 82 (Satisfactory)

Malad West, Kandivali – 130 (Moderate)

Borivali East, Khodiyar Nagar – 46 (Good)

Borivali East – 158 (Moderate)

Kapurbawadi Naka, Thane – 84 (Satisfactory)

Navy Nagar – 126 (Moderate)

With temperatures on the rise and air quality fluctuating, residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and take necessary precautions, especially those prone to respiratory ailments. The weather department will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates accordingly.