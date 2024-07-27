The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, said occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely in the next 24 hours

Much like Friday morning, Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies on Saturday morning. The city has been witnessing a lull after nearly a fortnight of heavy rainfall which had led to widespread disruptions after waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in their Mumbai weather update, stated that the city and suburbs will experience moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours. "Moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely in the next 24 hours," the weather agency stated.

The Met Department, in their Mumbai weather update, issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane while an orange alert was issued for Raigad. Meanwhile, the IMD gave a green alert to Palghar.

Maximum are minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 degrees Celcius and 25 degrees Celcius respectively, said the IMD.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that a high tide of 4.19 meters would hit the city's coast at 4.13 pm, followed by a low tide of 1.04 meters at 10.32 pm. In the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday, the island city recorded 3 mm of rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs received 3 mm and 2 mm, respectively.

🗓️ २७ जुलै २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात मध्यम स्वरूपाचा कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.

दरम्यान, अधूनमधून ताशी ४० ते ५० किलोमीटर वेगाने वादळी वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती - सायंकाळी - ०४:१३ वाजता - ४.१९ मीटर



ओहोटी - रात्री - १०:३२ वाजता - १.०४ मीटर



🌊 भरती - (उद्या -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 27, 2024

Mumbai weather update: Lakes and rivers overflow

Continuous rains in the catchment areas caused the lakes at Vihar and Modak Sagar to overflow, increasing the overall water stock to the point where four of the seven reservoirs supplying the city with drinking water are now overflowing. The Mithi River has risen by 0.90 meters beyond its danger mark due to the relentless rain, an official reported.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

The Mumbai Traffic Police reported slow traffic movement at Kherwadi Bridge (northbound) and Eastern Freeway's pole no 74 (Wadala) (southbound) due to the breakdown of a taxi and a bus respectively.

A BEST spokesperson confirmed no diversions on Saturday. Western and Central railway services were running smoothly; however, commuters stated that certain trains on the Central Railway's main line were running late.