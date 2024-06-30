Mumbai weather update: City, suburbs to see intermittent moderate showers

The India Meteorological Department, in its Mumbai weather update, stated that the city and suburbs will see a generally cloudy sky and receive moderate rainfall.

Mumbai will see generally cloudy sky/ Atul Kamble

Mumbai and the metropolitan region have been receiving intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rainfall since Thursday bringing relief from the heat. The latest Mumbai weather update states that the city and suburbs will be seeing moderate rainfall for the next 48 hours.

The weather department, per the Mumbai weather update, has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency has given a green alert to Mumbai city and suburban areas. Meanwhile, it has given yellow alerts to Thane, Raigad and Palghar areas.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in their Mumbai weather update stated that a high tide of about 3.79 meters is expected to hit the city's coast at 6.28 pm today.

The island city recorded 17.64 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 28.38 mm and western Mumbai 23.54 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Sunday.

Mumbai weather update: Gusty winds expected along and off Maharashtra's coast

"Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail along and off North Maharashtra coast on 30th June. Squally weather with wind speed 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off North Maharashtra coast on 01st July to 3rd July. Fishermen are advised not to venture along & off North Maharashtra coast during above mentioned period," the IMD had stated in their warning for fishermen.

Mumbai weather update: Heavy rainfall causes traffic snarls, train delays

On Friday, Mumbai had moderate to heavy rains, resulting in some tree falls, traffic jams, and suburban train delays.

The city experienced 24 occurrences of tree or branch falls, four short circuits and two wall collapses, but no one was injured, according to a civic disaster management department update.

There were no complaints of serious waterlogging, however, local trains on the Central Railway network were 10-20 minutes late in the morning, and Western Railway trains were also delayed, according to a PTI officer.

He told PTI that widespread rains since Thursday evening caused waterlogging in various low-lying parts of Kurla West and Andheri tube last night.

With PTI inputs