Mumbai weather update: City, suburbs to see light to moderate rainfall today

Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai on Sunday morning saw overcast skies, while, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest Mumbai weather update, it predicted that the city will partly cloudy sky.

The IMD, in its Mumbai weather update, further stated that there is a possibility of the city and suburbs seeing light to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.51 metres is expected to hit Mumbai's coast at 1.09 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.86 metres is expected at 7.14 pm today.

The city's civic body stated that the next high tide will be hitting the city's coast on June 24 at 12.53 am and it is expected to be as high as 3.85 meters while the next low tide will be hitting the coast at 6.44 am which will be 0.44 meters high.

Meanwhile, the civic body, in its Mumbai weather update, said that the island city had recorded 7.49 mm of rainfall till Saturday at 8 am. The eastern suburbs received 33.68 mm of rainfall in the same period while western suburbs received 18.30 mm of rainfall.

On Wednesday, an IMD official stated that the southwest monsoon, which had stalled after hitting Mumbai, is gaining momentum and is predicted to continue by June 21-22.

The monsoon's progress will give much-needed relief to north India, which is now experiencing a severe heatwave.

"Monsoon activity was weak after it hit Mumbai, but it is slowly turning moderate. It will strengthen by June 21-22 and coastal Maharashtra is likely to receive good rainfall. Central Maharashtra, including Marathwada, will receive light to moderate rainfall during this time," Sunil Kamble, Head of the Regional Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, told PTI.

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, two days ahead of plan. Since then, little progress has been done, and areas of northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha remain uncovered.

India has gotten 20% less rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, with the rain-bearing system making no meaningful advance between June 12 and 18.

On Tuesday, the IMD predicted that June rainfall will be below average.

June and July are considered the most crucial monsoon months for agriculture since the majority of the Kharif crop is sown during these months.

With inputs from PTI