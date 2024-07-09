However, the rain has abated since morning with India Meteorological Department's Mumbai weather update missing a mark.

Several areas in city were inundated on Monday

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: City, suburbs to see moderate to heavy rainfall, says IMD x 00:00

Heavy rain continued to disrupt normal life in Mumbai on Monday, causing traffic jams and street flooding. The rail, road and air transport were all affected and the civic body declared a holiday for the schools and colleges. Mumbai University had to cancel the exam scheduled for the distance learning students as well.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its Mumbai weather update, had issued a red alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the day on Tuesday. However, the rain has abated since morning with IMD's Mumbai weather update missing a mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

🗓️ ०९ जुलै २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश अंशतः ढगाळ राहून अधूनमधून पावसाच्या मध्यम ते तीव्र सरी कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती - दुपारी - ०२:३३ वाजता - ४.३१ मीटर



ओहोटी - रात्री - ०८:३६ वाजता - १.६३ मीटर



🌊 भरती - (उद्या - दि.१०.०७.२०२४) मध्यरात्री - ०२:१९ वाजता -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 9, 2024

Meanwhile, the weather department, in their Mumbai weather update stated that from Monday 8:30 am to Tuesday 5:30 am, substantial rainfall was recorded in various areas: Santacruz received 154.2 mm, Colaba 161.2 mm, Byculla 167.0 mm, Sion 158.5 mm, Dahisar 113.0 mm, Ram Mandir 156.0 mm, and Vikhroli 124.0 mm.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in its Mumbai weather update stated that the city will see a generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate to heavy spells of rain in the city and suburbs. The IMD had given the city a Red alert for today however the forecast missed the mark.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also said that the city will see a high tide at 2.33 pm which is expected to be 4.31 metres high and later at 2.19 am on July 10 which will be as high as 3.67 meters.

⛈️🚨The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai.



🏫In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Tuesday, 9th July 2024, in consideration of the safety of students.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2024

The BMC said the city will see a low tide at 8.36 pm which will be of height 1.63 meters.

The BMC said that the city received an average rainfall of 141.97 mm from 8:00 am on July 8, 2024, to 8:00 am on July 9 2024. The eastern suburbs received 116.61 mm of rainfall while the western suburbs received 142.58 mm.

Residents are advised to stay cautious and updated on weather conditions, the BMC said.