Mumbai weather update: City, suburbs to see moderate to heavy rainfall, says IMD

Mumbai weather update: City, suburbs to see moderate to heavy rainfall, says IMD

Updated on: 09 July,2024 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

However, the rain has abated since morning with India Meteorological Department's Mumbai weather update missing a mark.

Several areas in city were inundated on Monday

Mumbai weather update: City, suburbs to see moderate to heavy rainfall, says IMD
Heavy rain continued to disrupt normal life in Mumbai on Monday, causing traffic jams and street flooding. The rail, road and air transport were all affected and the civic body declared a holiday for the schools and colleges. Mumbai University had to cancel the exam scheduled for the distance learning students as well.


The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its Mumbai weather update, had issued a red alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the day on Tuesday. However, the rain has abated since morning with IMD's Mumbai weather update missing a mark. 



Meanwhile, the weather department, in their Mumbai weather update stated that from Monday 8:30 am to Tuesday 5:30 am, substantial rainfall was recorded in various areas: Santacruz received 154.2 mm, Colaba 161.2 mm, Byculla 167.0 mm, Sion 158.5 mm, Dahisar 113.0 mm, Ram Mandir 156.0 mm, and Vikhroli 124.0 mm.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in its Mumbai weather update stated that the city will see a generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate to heavy spells of rain in the city and suburbs. The IMD had given the city a Red alert for today however the forecast missed the mark. 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also said that the city will see a high tide at 2.33 pm which is expected to be 4.31 metres high and later at 2.19 am on July 10 which will be as high as 3.67 meters. 

The BMC said the city will see a low tide at 8.36 pm which will be of height 1.63 meters. 

The BMC said that the city received an average rainfall of 141.97 mm from 8:00 am on July 8, 2024, to 8:00 am on July 9 2024. The eastern suburbs received 116.61 mm of rainfall while the western suburbs received 142.58 mm. 

Residents are advised to stay cautious and updated on weather conditions, the BMC said.

