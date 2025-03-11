Mumbai will witness clear skies throughout the week, as per IMD forecasts. However, rising temperatures and worsening air quality remain a concern for residents.

According to the meteorological report, heavy temperature changes have already made their presence known around the vicinity of Mumbai by burning away all remnants of cold weather. On March 11, light winds projected at 5km/h will accompany clear skies while the sun will increasingly become sharper during the day due to the humidity levels of 42%. Unfortunately, as the month proclaims, temperature changes are a constantly growing sore that must be dealt with.

The IMD has gone ahead and predicted warm winds to appear, peaking at 34 degrees and the city's population is already familiar with the warmth as it rises grossly every week. Seeing the sun comes through the cracks of the clouds at 6:51 AM will be a blessing and it’ll go down at 6:47 PM. It's kind of surprising to see that even in winter, Mumbai is blessed with elevated temperatures than prior weeks and will likely sustain it for the next week too.

The weather forecast has repeated the prediction for March 12 as well, with expectations of windless days flagging off at 23 degrees to 34 degrees. It's becoming a no brainer to deduce that India is easing into an early summer as the scorching poles tend to heat the place up gradually.

Mumbai Air Quality Index (AQI) Today

Mumbai City has made a lot of progress in delivering strong and positive traits associated with a metropolitan city, however, one thing that still continues to plague it is the pollution of its air which remains a setup of great worries. As published by Central Pollution Control Board(CPBC), the air quality has improved to a score of 153 categorized as moderate. People with ailing lungs – weak constitutions would find, always coughing, convulsing and sputtering – growing worse over the years.

AQI levels across various areas in Mumbai

Deonar: 218 AQI (Poor)

Mulund West: 94 AQI (Satisfactory)

Chembur: 184 AQI (Moderate)

Kapurbawadi Naka, Thane: 175 AQI (Moderate)

Byculla, Lower Parel: 142 AQI (Moderate)

Sewri, Lower Parel: 137 AQI (Moderate)

Shivaji Nagar, Lower Parel: 123 AQI (Moderate)

Bandra Kurla Complex: 205 AQI (Poor)

Sion: 152 AQI (Moderate)

Kherwadi, Bandra East: 151 AQI (Moderate)

Vile Parle West: 156 AQI (Moderate)

Kandivali East: 88 AQI (Satisfactory)

Borivali East: 111 AQI (Moderate)

Mindspace, Malad West: 135 AQI (Moderate)

Malad West, Kandivali: 241 AQI (Poor)

Mazgaon, Dockyard: 157 AQI (Moderate)

Worli: 153 AQI (Moderate)

Colaba: 135 AQI (Moderate)

Navy Nagar: 140 AQI (Moderate)