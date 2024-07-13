Mumbai weather update: City to see heavy to very heavy rainfall, says IMD

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in its Mumbai weather update, predicted that a high tide of roughly 3.69 metres will hit the city coast today at 4:39 pm.

Mumbai rains had affected rail services on Monday/ Sameer Syyed Abedi

The city since Friday morning has been seeing intermittent heavy showers. On Friday morning, the downpour caused major waterlogging in various parts of the city, especially low-lying areas like Sion, requiring authorities to detour traffic.

In its Mumbai weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave a red alert to the city and suburban area and said the city is likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places.

The Met Department, in its earlier Mumbai weather update, stated, "Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places."

The weather agency has issued an orange alert for the Thane and Palghar regions and a Red alert for the Raigad district. IMD had previously issued Mumbai an orange alert however later in a 'Nowcast' prediction gave a Red alert on July 13 morning which is valid till 1 pm.

Districtwise alert/ RMC, Mumbai

The weather agency, in its Mumbai weather update, further mentioned that the maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius respectively.

In the 24 hours that ended at 8 am on Friday, Mumbai's island city recorded an average 93.16 mm of rainfall. The figure was 66.03 mm and 78.93 mm for eastern suburbs and western suburbs stated the BMC's Mumbai weather update.

Meanwhile, rain pelted sections of Delhi on Saturday morning, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion. However, the rain provided some respite from the July heat. Rain fell in neighbouring Noida this morning as well. Images from Delhi's Barapullah flyover showed vehicles going slowly through the wet route.

With agency inputs