Mumbai weather update: City to see light to moderate rainfall for next 24 hours

Pic/Ashish Raje

After seeing intermittent showers until earlier this week, the city is experiencing a lull in rainfall currently with a slight rise in the humidity. The latest Mumbai weather update that the city and suburbs will see intermittent spells of light to moderate rain.

The India Meteorological Department, in their Mumbai weather update, stated that the city and suburbs will see a partly cloudy sky with "intermittent spells of light to moderate rain" for the next 24 hours.

The weather department, per the Mumbai weather update, has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in their Mumbai weather update stated that the city's coast will be hit by a high tide at 11.11 am and at 10.54 pm and the tides will be as high as 4.37 meters and 3.65 meters respectively.

The civic body further added that a low tide of about 1.98 meters would hit the city's coast at 5.10 pm.

According to BMC's Mumbai weather update, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday, the city recorded 0.99 mm of rainfall while the eastern suburbs recorded 2.02 mm of rainfall and the western suburbs recorded rainfall of 3.97 mm.

Significant traffic problems were caused in various districts of the national capital due to rainfall, which fell in two spells: one in the morning and another at midday.

A few locations in South and South-East Delhi (Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, East of Kailash, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Deramandi) will see light rain and drizzle in the next two hours, according to a weather department notification issued at 12 p.m.



In the past 24 hours, as of 8.30 am on July 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that 9.2 mm of rainfall was reported at Safdarjung, the city's major meteorological station, 7.4 mm at Lodhi Road, 5.6 mm at Ridge, 17.4 mm at Palam, and 40.8 mm at Ayanagar.

With ANI inputs