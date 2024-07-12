The weather agency, per Mumbai weather update, had previously issued a yellow alert for today in Mumbai and Palghar regions before revising it to an Orange alert.

Mumbai rains/ Screengrab

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate to heavy rainfall, says IMD x 00:00

Since Friday morning, Mumbai has been experiencing continuous rain with periodic heavy storms, disrupting public transport and causing traffic congestion. The downpour has caused major waterlogging in various parts of the city, especially low-lying areas like Sion, requiring authorities to detour traffic. Between 7 am and 8 am, certain sections of Mumbai received more than 15 mm of rain. Waterlogging also occurred on the Andheri underground, which connects the Andheri and Jogeshwari train stations, impeding commuter flow in the Western suburbs.

Due to waterlogging in Sion, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has redirected three bus lines since 7.50 am. While Western Railway and Central Railway, which operate Mumbai's local trains, said on X (previously Twitter) that its suburban services were "running," commuters reported some delays, despite the fact that there was no water on the tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai weather update, said the city and suburbs will see moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours. "Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places," the IMD's Mumbai weather update stated.

IMD had issued an orange alert for Mumbai for Friday and Saturday. The weather agency, according to the Mumbai weather update, had previously issued a yellow alert for today in Mumbai and Palghar regions and an orange alert for Thane and Raigad regions.

The weather agency, in its Mumbai weather update, further mentioned that the maximum & minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius respectively.

🗓️ १२ जुलै २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस कोसळेल; तर काही ठिकाणी अती जोरदार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती - दुपारी - ०४:०९ वाजता - ३.८७ मीटर



ओहोटी - रात्री - १०:२२ वाजता - १.६८ मीटर



🌊 भरती - (उद्या - दि.१३.०७.२०२४) पहाटे - ०४:२७… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in its Mumbai weather update, predicted that a high tide of roughly 3.87 metres will hit the city coast today at 4:09 pm. Additionally, the civic authority stated that around 10.22 pm a low tide of almost 1.68 metres is predicted.

In the 24 hours that ended at 8 am on Friday, Mumbai's island city recorded an average 93.16 mm of rainfall. The figure was 66.03 mm and 78.93 mm for eastern suburbs and western suburbs stated the BMC's Mumbai weather update.

With PTI inputs