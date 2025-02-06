Mumbai will experience clear skies today, February 6, with a high of 32°C and a moderate AQI of 127. The day promises pleasant, breezy weather, making it a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience clear skies on February 6, with cooler temperatures compared to previous weeks. The city will enjoy breezy weather throughout the day, with humidity at a relatively low 36%, offering a refreshing change from the humidity of recent months.

Mumbai weather today

Today, February 6, the weather in Mumbai is expected to be pleasant, with clear skies and mild temperatures. The IMD forecasts a low of 20°C and a high of 32°C. The sunrise will be at 7:11 AM and sunset at 6:34 PM. Tomorrow, February 7, clear skies will persist, with temperatures ranging from 22°C to 34°C.

Mumbai AQI today

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 127, categorised as 'moderate' in Colaba. This marks an improvement in air quality compared to the past few months. However, those with respiratory conditions are advised to limit outdoor activities and wear masks.

AQI in other Mumbai Regions

Navy Nagar: 167 AQI (Moderate)

Dockyard: 169 AQI (Moderate)

Worli- Mumbai City: AQI unavailable

Siddharth Nagar-Worli: 158 AQI (Moderate)

Sion: 146 AQI (Moderate)

Deonar: 274 AQI (Moderate)

Byculla: 210 AQI (Moderate)

Kherwadi-Bandra East: 137 AQI (Moderate)

Chembur: 116 AQI (Moderate)

Bandra Kurla Complex: 142 AQI (Moderate)

Ghatkopar: 147 AQI (Moderate)

Sewri: 141 AQI (Moderate)

Mindspace-Malad West: 93 AQI (Moderate)

Shivaji Nagar: 130 AQI (Satisfactory)

Kurla: 145 AQI (Moderate)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport (T2): 162 AQI (Moderate)

Vile Parle West: 164 AQI (Moderate)

Powai: 140 AQI (Moderate)

Khindipada-Bhandup West: 123 AQI (Moderate)

Malad West: 158 AQI (Poor)

Mulund West: 134 AQI (Moderate)

Kandivali East: 123 AQI (Moderate)

Borivali East, Khodiyar Nagar: 91 AQI (Moderate)

Borivali East: 134 AQI (Moderate)

AQI rating system

The Air quality index (AQI) is categorised as follows:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor

401–500: Severe

As the city enjoys a cooler day with clear skies, it’s a good time to take in the weather while keeping an eye on air quality levels in your region.