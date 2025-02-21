Mumbai wakes up to a cool and less humid morning as clear skies dominate the forecast. The IMD predicts comfortable temperatures and improved air quality across the city.

File Pic

Mumbai woke up to slightly cooler and less humid conditions today, bringing a pleasant change from the past few weeks. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted clear skies throughout the week, with a gentle breeze and comfortable temperatures. While humidity levels remain lower in the morning, they are expected to rise as the day progresses.

Mumbai weather forecast

On 21st February, the city will experience clear skies with a minimum temperature of 20°C and a maximum of 33°C. A light breeze of around 10 km/h will make the morning air feel slightly crisp, with humidity levels at 29%.

Looking ahead to 22nd February, Mumbai will continue to enjoy mostly clear weather, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 34°C. Sunrise is expected at 7:08 AM, and sunset will be at 6:37 PM.

Mumbai air quality today

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains mostly in the ‘Satisfactory’ to ‘Moderate’ range. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Colaba is 72, indicating satisfactory air quality. However, some areas show moderate pollution levels, and people with respiratory conditions are advised to take precautions.

AQI levels across Mumbai

Here’s a look at air quality in different parts of the city:

Satisfactory (51-100 AQI):

Colaba – 72

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (T2) – 96

Kurla – 99

Byculla – 99

Mindspace-Malad West – 96

Shivaji Nagar – 90

Khindipada-Bhandup West – 93

Mulund West – 94

Borivali East, Khodiyar Nagar – 77

Kasarvadavali, Thane – 100

Moderate (101-200 AQI):

Ghatkopar – 126

Vile Parle West – 120

Powai – 129

Bandra Kurla Complex – 171

Kherwadi, Bandra East – 106

Chembur – 109

Sion – 113

Deonar – 180

Kandivali East – 108

Malad West – 113

Borivali East – 136

Siddharth Nagar, Worli – 116

Mazgaon – 125

Navy Nagar – 129

Unavailable:

Sewri

Worli

Understanding AQI Levels

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

While most areas in Mumbai remain within the safe zone, locations with moderate AQI should take caution, especially for those sensitive to air pollution. Masks and minimal outdoor exposure are recommended for individuals with respiratory concerns.

With clear skies and comfortable temperatures, Mumbaikars can look forward to a pleasant day ahead!