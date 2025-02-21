Breaking News
Mumbai Weather Update: Clear skies, lower humidity, and better AQI today

Updated on: 21 February,2025 10:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Mumbai wakes up to a cool and less humid morning as clear skies dominate the forecast. The IMD predicts comfortable temperatures and improved air quality across the city.

Mumbai woke up to slightly cooler and less humid conditions today, bringing a pleasant change from the past few weeks. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted clear skies throughout the week, with a gentle breeze and comfortable temperatures. While humidity levels remain lower in the morning, they are expected to rise as the day progresses.


Mumbai weather forecast


On 21st February, the city will experience clear skies with a minimum temperature of 20°C and a maximum of 33°C. A light breeze of around 10 km/h will make the morning air feel slightly crisp, with humidity levels at 29%.


Looking ahead to 22nd February, Mumbai will continue to enjoy mostly clear weather, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 34°C. Sunrise is expected at 7:08 AM, and sunset will be at 6:37 PM.

Mumbai air quality today

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains mostly in the ‘Satisfactory’ to ‘Moderate’ range. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Colaba is 72, indicating satisfactory air quality. However, some areas show moderate pollution levels, and people with respiratory conditions are advised to take precautions.

AQI levels across Mumbai

Here’s a look at air quality in different parts of the city:

Satisfactory (51-100 AQI):

Colaba – 72
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (T2) – 96
Kurla – 99
Byculla – 99
Mindspace-Malad West – 96
Shivaji Nagar – 90
Khindipada-Bhandup West – 93
Mulund West – 94
Borivali East, Khodiyar Nagar – 77
Kasarvadavali, Thane – 100

Moderate (101-200 AQI):

Ghatkopar – 126
Vile Parle West – 120
Powai – 129
Bandra Kurla Complex – 171
Kherwadi, Bandra East – 106
Chembur – 109
Sion – 113
Deonar – 180
Kandivali East – 108
Malad West – 113
Borivali East – 136
Siddharth Nagar, Worli – 116
Mazgaon – 125
Navy Nagar – 129

Unavailable:

Sewri
Worli

Understanding AQI Levels

0-50: Good
51-100: Satisfactory
101-200: Moderate
201-300: Poor
301-400: Very Poor
401-500: Severe

While most areas in Mumbai remain within the safe zone, locations with moderate AQI should take caution, especially for those sensitive to air pollution. Masks and minimal outdoor exposure are recommended for individuals with respiratory concerns.

With clear skies and comfortable temperatures, Mumbaikars can look forward to a pleasant day ahead!

