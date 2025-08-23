Tidal activity along the coast will see a high tide at 12.16 pm, reaching 4.54 meters, followed by a low tide at 6.20 pm at 1.10 meters. Looking ahead, the early hours of August 24 will bring another high tide at 12.22 am, measuring 4.12 meters, with a subsequent low tide at 6:14 am at 0.66 meters

Mumbai woke up to a generally cloudy sky on Saturday, with moderate rain expected to continue across the city and its suburbs.

Tidal activity along the coast will see a high tide at 12.16 pm, reaching 4.54 meters, followed by a low tide at 6:20 pm at 1.10 meters. Looking ahead, the early hours of Sunday will bring another high tide at 12:22 am, measuring 4.12 meters, with a subsequent low tide at 6:14 am at 0.66 meters.

Authorities have urged coastal residents and fishermen to stay updated on tide timings and take necessary precautions.

Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs rise to 95.74 per cent

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 95.74 per cent.

As per the BMC on Saturday, the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 1,385,751 million litres, which amounts to 95.74 per cent of their total capacity.

Upper Vaitarna Lake stood at 603.18 meters, showing a marginal rise of 0.06 meters in the last 24 hours. Its useful content reached 216,439 million litres, representing 95.33 per cent of live storage. Modak Sagar Lake was slightly down at 163.15 meters, with its storage full at 128,925 million litres.

Tansa Lake rose to 128.55 meters, nearly reaching full capacity at 143,652 million litres, while Middle Vaitarna Lake rose 0.51 meters to 283.72 meters, with a storage of 186,479 million litres, which is 96.36 per cent of its total capacity. Combined, these four key lakes now hold 675,495 million litres, or 97.25 per cent of their total useful content.

Other reservoirs also showed high levels. Bhatsa Lake rose 0.22 meters to 140.52 meters, holding 674,511 million litres. Vehar Lake was slightly down at 80.35 meters, fully utilising its 27,698 million litres of storage, while Tulsi Lake decreased marginally to 139.20 meters, also at full capacity. Overall, Mumbai’s lakes now store a total of 1,385,751 million litres, equivalent to 95.74 per cent of combined live storage.

The monsoon continues to pour, with Upper Vaitarna receiving 23 mm of rainfall, Modak Sagar 17 mm, Tansa 31 mm, Middle Vaitarna 21 mm, Bhatsa 13 mm, Vehar 5 mm, and Tulsi 12 mm, bringing the cumulative rainfall at Bhandup Complex to 2,323 mm. Tulsi Lake has recorded the highest cumulative rainfall at 3,390 mm.

Operational updates indicate Upper Vaitarna releases have been halted since August 7, while two gates at Middle Vaitarna were opened on August 18. Overflow events have been reported in recent weeks at Modak Sagar, Tansa, Tulsi, and Vehar lakes.

The city’s water reservoirs remain closely monitored as the monsoon progresses, with authorities urging vigilance amid rising lake levels.