Mumbai witnesses moderate AQI of 141 and temperatures ranging from 25°C to 36°C today. The city also experiences misty mornings and cloudy skies with a week of mixed weather ahead.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in humidity for Mumbai, accompanied by morning fog and mist. Temperatures are expected to range between 25°C and 36°C, with partly cloudy skies anticipated later in the day.

Mumbai: Today’s weather forecast for the bustling city of dreams indicates cloudy skies. Plan your day accordingly, keeping the temperature and weather conditions in mind. Enjoy the pleasant weather, but don’t forget your sunscreen and sunglasses to make the most of the sunshine.

On 16 November 2024, the temperature in Mumbai is currently 28°C, with a projected low of 25°C and a high of 36°C. Humidity stands at 65%, while wind speeds are estimated at 62 km/h. The sun is set to rise at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.

The weather forecast for Mumbai on Sunday, 17 November 2024, predicts temperatures ranging from 27.9°C to 30.84°C. Humidity levels are expected to reach 58%.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai today is 141, which is categorised as ‘moderate’. AQI levels are classified as follows:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very poor

401–500: Severe



According to IMD forecasts, Mumbai is likely to experience sunny intervals interspersed with a few misty mornings in the upcoming week. This morning’s fog or mist is expected to dissipate, making way for predominantly clear skies. Daytime temperatures are set to climb slightly, reaching a high of 36°C.

Experts predict a minor decline in daytime temperatures over the next four to five days due to changes in wind patterns. Between 16 and 19 November, clear weather is expected, with daytime highs of 34–36°C. Mornings will remain cooler, with minimum temperatures gradually dropping from 24°C to around 21°C by the end of the week.