Mumbai will experience foggy mornings with sunny afternoons in the coming days, as temperatures range from 19°C to 34°C. The air quality is poor, and the city will see stable weather throughout the week

Mumbai's weather is set to experience foggy mornings and misty skies in the coming days, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the city will wake up to overcast skies, the weather will gradually clear by the afternoon, bringing sunny spells throughout the day. As winter approaches, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to worsen, signalling the onset of cooler temperatures.

Today’s weather (25th November 2024)

The temperature in Mumbai today stands at 26°C, with a predicted low of 19°C and a high of 34°C. The morning will be marked by fog and mist, with clearer skies expected in the afternoon. The humidity level is at 50%, and the wind is blowing at 8 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:52 AM and set at 05:59 PM.

Air quality and temperature

Today’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is 317, indicating very poor air quality, so residents are advised to take necessary precautions, especially those with respiratory conditions. Despite the foggy morning, the afternoon promises bright weather, making it a great time to enjoy the sun. Don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses for a comfortable day out.

Weather forecast for the week

Looking ahead, Mumbai’s weather will continue to feature cool, foggy mornings with sunny afternoons. On the 26th of November, temperatures are expected to range from 24.25°C to 28.57°C, with a humidity level of 42%. The skies will remain clear after the morning fog.

The weather pattern will remain stable throughout the week. On the 27th of November, temperatures will range from 17°C to 34°C, with morning fog giving way to partly cloudy skies. The same pattern will continue on the 28th of November, with temperatures between 17°C and 33°C and fog turning into partly cloudy conditions.

From the 29th to 30th November, hazy weather will prevail, with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 33°C.

As the winter season sets in, Mumbai will continue to experience cool mornings and warm afternoons, making it essential to plan your day accordingly.