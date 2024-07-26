The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, forecasted that the city and suburbs will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.

On Friday morning, the Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies and occasional drizzles--a stark contrast to the weather conditions prevalent until Thursday. On Thursday, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs causing waterlogging in some areas leading to traffic snarls and diversion in BEST bus services and also delaying local trains across all corridors of Western and Central Railway.

The India Meteorological Department, in its Mumbai weather update, forecasted that the city and suburbs will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday and that there's a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs. Possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph are very likely," IMD said in its Mumbai weather update.

The Met department on Thursday had given Mumbai a 'Red' alert until 8.30 am on July 26.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, stated that a high tide of 4.46 meters will hit the city's coast at 3.32 pm while a low tide of 0.98 meters will hit the city's coast at 9.44 pm on Friday.

In the 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, the island city recorded 81 mm rainfall, its eastern and western suburbs 80 mm and 92 mm rainfall, respectively, the civic body said.

Mumbai weather update: Schools open in BMC jurisdiction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on Thursday evening, stated that all schools under their jurisdiction shall remain open on Friday since the weather and rainfall were "normal, allowing life in the metropolitan city to proceed smoothly".

"The weather and rainfall in Mumbai are normal at present, allowing life in the metropolitan city to proceed smoothly. As a result, all schools and colleges in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will remain open regularly tomorrow, Friday, 26th July 2024," BMC wrote.

It further stated, "Parents are humbly requested not to believe any other information or rumours regarding school and college holidays and to rely only on official information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation."

The civic administration urges citizens to stay in touch with the management of the concerned schools and colleges for more information, BMC communique read.

Mumbai weather update: Lakes, rivers overflow

The catchment areas had continuous rains, causing the lakes at Vihar and Modak Sagar to overflow. This has increased the overall water stock to the point where four of the seven reservoirs that provide the city with drinkable water are now overflowing.

The Mithi River, which flows through the city's industrial centre, has elevated to 2.5 meters beyond its danger mark due to the unceasing rains, according to an official.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Mumbai Traffic Police stated that the traffic movement at Centaur Bridge (Sahara Star) on the northbound carriageway, Cibala southbound route and Shindewadi southbound route are slow due to tempo and dumper breakdowns. Meanwhile, a BEST spokesperson said there were no diversions made on Friday. Western and Central railway stated that their services were running smoothly, however, commuters noted a delay of at least 10 minutes in CR's services.