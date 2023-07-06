Mumbai weather update: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely today

Mumbai weather update: BMC on Thursday said heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places" in the next 24 hours

File Pic

Parts of Mumbai witnessed rainfall on Thursday morning even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert, predicting heavy to very heavy showers at a few places in the metropolis.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

"Heavy rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places," the BMC said.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 54.28 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 48.85 mm and 51.07 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of about 4.77 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 2.23 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.40 metre is expected at 8.32 pm today.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for Raigad district in Maharashtra for July 6, warning of excessive rainfall, officials said on Wednesday. The district has recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall for June at 459 mm.

At 708.4 mm, the district recorded 22.5 per cent of the average annual rainfall (3,148 mm) so far in July.

"The average rainfall in Raigad district for June was 655 mm. This year, the district recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall at 459 mm. In the first four days of July, 188 mm of rainfall was recorded," officials said.

Since the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai on June 25, the city has been getting heavy showers. As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data, the city has received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month in just six days - between June 24 and 29.

The monsoon is likely to be normal in July across the country, barring parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar, with above-normal temperatures expected throughout the month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Addressing a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the July rains will help wipe out rainfall deficiencies witnessed in June.

As many as 16 states and union territories received deficient rainfall in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting large deficits at 69 per cent and 60 per cent below normal respectively.

Large states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also received less rainfall than what is normal for June, the first month of the southwest monsoon season.

(With inputs from PTI)