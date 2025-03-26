Mumbai experiences soaring humidity levels, with temperatures rising and air quality showing signs of improvement. IMD forecasts clear skies, while residents brace for warm and humid conditions

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai Weather Update: Humidity soars as city braces for a warm day x 00:00

Mumbai is experiencing a surge in humidity levels, with early morning reports indicating figures close to 100 per cent. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted mainly clear skies for the city on Tuesday, 26th March. The weather pattern suggests a humid start to the day, with temperatures gradually rising as the hours progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai woke up to exceptionally high humidity levels, nearing 100 per cent in the early morning hours in the early morning hours, the highest recorded so far this season. The city’s weather, known for its coastal influence, is seeing a notable increase in moisture content, making conditions warmer and more uncomfortable for residents. As of 9 AM, the temperature stood at 28 degrees Celsius, with a light breeze of 5 kmph offering minimal respite.

The forecast suggests that humidity will remain on the higher side throughout the day, though it is expected to subside as the week progresses. Mumbaikars can expect a steady climb in temperature, with the maximum set to reach 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum remains at a comfortable 23 degrees Celsius.

🚨 Mumbai witnessed near 100% humidity this morning, creating a humid start to the day.💧 pic.twitter.com/fptxT8oBL9 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) March 26, 2025

According to the IMD, Mumbai will continue to witness clear skies throughout the day, with temperatures fluctuating between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius. The city is expected to maintain these conditions for the remainder of the month, with a slight dip in humidity anticipated as summer sets in fully. Although the past week saw fluctuations in temperature, the overall climate remains within the expected range for March.

Despite the warmth, meteorologists indicate that the absence of cloud cover will allow for a more predictable weather pattern, reducing the likelihood of sudden showers or temperature drops. However, the combination of high humidity and rising temperatures may lead to discomfort, urging residents to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions.

After months of battling poor air quality, Mumbai is finally seeing an improvement in its Air Quality Index (AQI). Today’s AQI stands at 95, categorised as ‘Satisfactory’ under the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) guidelines.

For months, the city has endured AQI levels ranging from ‘Moderate’ to ‘Poor’, particularly between November and February. The improvement is a welcome change, although experts suggest air quality could fluctuate due to localised pollution sources and changing weather conditions.

Mumbai’s current AQI of 95 suggests a relatively healthier environment compared to previous months. While conditions are not perfect, residents can breathe a little easier as the city moves into the hotter months.