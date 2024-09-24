Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai weather update IMD issues yellow alert predicts very heavy rainfall at isolated places

Mumbai weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts 'very heavy rainfall at isolated places'

Updated on: 24 September,2024 04:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In its latest Mumbai weather update, IMD has issued a yellow alert and stated that the city is likely to receive 'heavy rainfall at isolated places' on Tuesday.

Mumbai weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts 'very heavy rainfall at isolated places'

File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts 'very heavy rainfall at isolated places'
x
00:00

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and predicted "Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds at isolated places" for the city in its latest Mumbai weather update.


The rains are likely to subside by Friday and Saturday, IMD stated in its latest Mumbai weather update, and issued green alert for the city for the weekend. 


Thane and Palghar districts have also received yellow alert. IMD has predicted "Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds at isolated places" for the two districts in its latest weather update.  


Early on Tuesday, most parts of Mumbai and Thane witnessed thunder and lightning, accompanied by heavy showers. By morning, the rains had subsided. 

In the wee hours of September 24, Mumbaikars were woken up by thunderstorms and lightning as rains made a comeback in the city after weeks-long hiatus. The rains lashed several parts of the city; according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba observatory recorded 16 mm rainfall however, the Santacruz observatory recorded a rainfall of 75 mm. 

Several took to social media to share their captures of the thunder and lightning. While some netizens advised people to be safe, many claimed that the thunders were so loud that they kept everyone up through the night. "Thunderstorms hit Mumbai. Loud enough to keep you awake," a user had written sharing a video of the incident. 

A user who goes by the name Mumbai Nowcast on X (formerly Twitter) shared videos of the thunder and lightning and wrote, "Those who did not get Cold Play tickets, it was a fantastic Light show yesterday with the highest possible beats! Lightning fell on my tower. Hear the sound. Soo frightening!"

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the temperature in the city is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD website stated in its latest Mumbai weather update.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a low tide of 1.33 metres is expected at 10.03 pm. Tomorrow, a high tide is predicted at 5.28 am with a height of 3.53 metres and low tide at 12.12 am at 2.38 metres.

 

   

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news mumbai weather mumbai rains brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK