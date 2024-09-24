In its latest Mumbai weather update, IMD has issued a yellow alert and stated that the city is likely to receive 'heavy rainfall at isolated places' on Tuesday.

File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts 'very heavy rainfall at isolated places' x 00:00

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and predicted "Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds at isolated places" for the city in its latest Mumbai weather update.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rains are likely to subside by Friday and Saturday, IMD stated in its latest Mumbai weather update, and issued green alert for the city for the weekend.

Thane and Palghar districts have also received yellow alert. IMD has predicted "Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds at isolated places" for the two districts in its latest weather update.

Early on Tuesday, most parts of Mumbai and Thane witnessed thunder and lightning, accompanied by heavy showers. By morning, the rains had subsided.

In the wee hours of September 24, Mumbaikars were woken up by thunderstorms and lightning as rains made a comeback in the city after weeks-long hiatus. The rains lashed several parts of the city; according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba observatory recorded 16 mm rainfall however, the Santacruz observatory recorded a rainfall of 75 mm.

Several took to social media to share their captures of the thunder and lightning. While some netizens advised people to be safe, many claimed that the thunders were so loud that they kept everyone up through the night. "Thunderstorms hit Mumbai. Loud enough to keep you awake," a user had written sharing a video of the incident.

A user who goes by the name Mumbai Nowcast on X (formerly Twitter) shared videos of the thunder and lightning and wrote, "Those who did not get Cold Play tickets, it was a fantastic Light show yesterday with the highest possible beats! Lightning fell on my tower. Hear the sound. Soo frightening!"

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the temperature in the city is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD website stated in its latest Mumbai weather update.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a low tide of 1.33 metres is expected at 10.03 pm. Tomorrow, a high tide is predicted at 5.28 am with a height of 3.53 metres and low tide at 12.12 am at 2.38 metres.