The civic agency further stated that the island city, in the 24-hour duration that ended at 8 am on Saturday, received 12 mm of rainfall.

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts intermittent moderate for city, suburbs x 00:00

On Saturday morning, intermittent showers lashed parts of Mumbai and surrounding areas after a slight lull in the intensity of showers in the area. The city and surrounding areas are expected to receive more showers over the weekend, said the India Meteorological Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD, in its Mumbai weather update, stated that the city and suburbs will likely receive intermittent moderate spells and said there's a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places during the night/ early morning in the next 24 hours.

"Intermittent moderate spells of rain in city & suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places during night/early morning," the IMD said in their Mumbai weather update.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to be 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 26 degrees Celsius.

Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

Intermittent moderate spells of rain in city & suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places during night/early morning

Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 26°C. pic.twitter.com/oOKeKs90cT — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) August 2, 2024

In spite of prediction for likely heavy rains, the IMD issued a yellow alert to the city which will remain effective until August 5. Similarly, Thane and Palghar districts have been given a yellow alert for Saturday however, the Met department issued an orange alert for the two districts for August 4.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, stated that a high tide of height of 4.28 meters is expected to hit the city's coast at 11.47 am and another high tide of height 3.66 meters is expected at 11.37 pm. A low tide of height of 1.70 meters will hit Mumbai's coast at 5.52 pm.

🗓️ ३ ऑगस्ट २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी तुरळक स्वरुपाचा तर काही ठिकाणी मुसळधार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊भरती: सकाळी ११:४७ वाजता - ४.२८ मीटर



ओहोटी: सायंकाळी ०५:५२ वाजता - १.७० मीटर



🌊भरती: रात्री- ११:३७ वाजता - ३.६६ मीटर



ओहोटी: उद्या ०४.०८.२०२४ रोजी पहाटे… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2024

The civic agency further stated that the island city, in the 24-hour duration that ended at 8 am on Saturday, received 12 mm of rainfall while the eastern and western suburbs received 30 mm and 22 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Mankhurd T Junction due to an accident between a rickshaw and two dumpers, said Mumbai Traffic Police. The traffic otherwise is running smoothly. Central Railway and Western Railway in their updates too stated that the trains on all corridors were running smoothly.