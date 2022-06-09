Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall, thundershowers for next three days

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2022 02:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places for the next three days in Thane district

Amid scorching heat, Mumbaikars can heave a sigh of relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall or thundershowers for the next three days (June 10, June 11 and June 12) over Mumbai.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places for the next three days (June 10, June 11 and June 12) in Thane district.




Meanwhile, the IMD has said that the monsoon is progressing normally and will likely reach Maharashtra in the next two days.


