Updated on: 01 September,2024 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Meteorological Office in its forecast for Mumbai issued a yellow alert and said on Sunday, "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively". Palghar, Thane are likely to receive moderate rainfall

File pic

Mumbai is expected to receive light to moderate rain on the first day of September 2024 while the neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar are likely to receive moderate rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department stated on its website.


The Met Office in its forecast for Mumbai issued a yellow alert and said on Sunday, "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively." 



For the next 48 hours, the weather department has predicted: "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in city and suburbs".


Meanwhile, the weather department has warned of heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Maharashtra's neighbouring state Gujarat is trying to pick up the pieces following flooding and waterlogging in several of its cities in the last week of August.

Above-normal rainfall predicted for September

On Saturday, August 31, IMD said that most parts of the country is likely to see above-normal rainfall in September, except for some parts of extreme parts of the northwestern part of the country, large areas of the southern peninsula, northern Bihar, northeastern Uttar Pradesh, and much of northeast India, where below-normal rainfall is expected.

"There may be instances of extremely heavy rainfall in these regions, potentially causing floods. We should remain alert to the risks of landslides, mudslides, and landslips," warned IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in a virtual press conference on Saturday.

In August, India recorded approximately 16 per cent more rainfall, with Northwest India receiving 253.9 mm of rain, the second highest for August since 2001. Mohapatra said that the country received 287.1 mm of rainfall in August, compared to the normal 248.1 mm.

Since the start of the monsoon season on June 1, India has recorded 749 mm of precipitation against the normal 701 mm.

Maharashtra's Vidarbha gets deficient rainfall

Several districts in the foothills of the Himalayas and the northeast experienced below-normal rainfall as most low-pressure systems tracked south of their usual position, and the monsoon trough also remained south of its typical location, the IMD chief explained.

Many northeastern states, along with Kerala and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, experienced deficient rainfall, he added.

Mumbai traffic updates

The traffic movement in Mumbai is smooth as per current updates from the Mumbai Traffic Police.

