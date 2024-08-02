The civic agency further stated that the island city, in 24-hour duration that ended at 8 am on Friday, received 10.83 mm of rainfall.

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city, suburbs x 00:00

In its Mumbai weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts mild to moderate rainfall for the city and suburbs. The current Mumbai weather forecast indicates "light to moderate spells of rain in the city and suburbs." Heavy rainfall is possible in isolated areas during the night or early morning for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 32 degrees Celsius, with a low of 26 degrees Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, stated that high tides are expected to hit the city's coast at 11.04 am which will be of height 4.15 meters while another high tide of height 3.49 meters is expected to hit the city's coast at 10.51 pm.

The BMC added that a low tide of height of 1.89 meters will hit Mumbai's coast at 5.10 pm.

The civic agency further stated that the island city, in 24-hour duration that ended at 8 am on Friday, received 10.83 mm of rainfall while the eastern and western suburbs received 17.22 mm and 8.62 mm of rainfall respectively.

🗓️ २ ऑगस्ट २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबईत आज बहुतांशी ढगाळ वातावरण राहील. त्यासोबतच शहर आणि उपनगरात तुरळक पावसाची शक्यता आहे. शहर व उपनगरांमध्ये काही ठिकाणी सकाळी तसेच रात्री मुसळधार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती: सकाळी - ११.०४ वाजता - ४.१५ मीटर



ओहोटी: सायंकाळी - ०५.१० वाजता -०१.८९… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 2, 2024

Meanwhile, light showers fell throughout areas of the national capital early Friday. According to the IMD, sporadic showers are forecast in Delhi through August 5.

Heavy rains fell in numerous parts of Delhi and the bordering National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening, providing relief from the humid weather but generating traffic gridlock and other rain-related problems, stated a PTI report.

According to the report, the IMD has previously warned that the rains could result in slick roads, reduced visibility, traffic interruptions, and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas.

According to airport sources, 10 flights were diverted due to severe weather in Delhi. On Wednesday evening, Air India issued an advisory advising that flights to and from Delhi may be impacted by the weather.

On Wednesday evening, a house in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area fell due to heavy rain. Five fire engines were deployed to the scene, although their arrival was delayed owing to road congestion. The event happened at 8:57 pm, stated the PTI report.

Another rain-related event occurred when a mother and her child drowned after falling into a wet drain in East Delhi's Ghazipur neighbourhood. Tanuja (22) and her child, Priyansh (3), both residents of Prakash Nagar Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, died.

In addition, a 12-year-old child perished by electrocution in Bindapur. Officials reported that the youngster received an electric shock after coming into contact with a live cable while strolling near a wall. He was later pronounced deceased. The youngster lived with his family in Bindapur, and his body was taken for a post-mortem test.

Between 6 pm and midnight on Wednesday, the Delhi Traffic Police received over 50 reports about waterlogging throughout the city.