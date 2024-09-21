A high tide of about 4.70 metres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday, would be hitting Mumbai at 1.02 pm. The civic body also said a low tide of about 0.06 metres is expected at 7.17 pm on Friday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai and suburbs will see overcast skies on Saturday, in their latest Mumbai weather update. The weather agency, in their Mumbai weather update, said the city and suburbs will see a "partly cloudy sky" for the next 24 hours.

Temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of 33 degrees Celcius to a minimum of 26 degrees Celcius, the IMD said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, said a high tide will occur at 1:42 pm, reaching a height of 4.50 metres, while a low tide is expected at 7:53 pm dropping to 0.14 metres. For tomorrow, high tide is predicted at 02:33 am with a height of 4.64 metres and low tide at 08:15 pm at 1.34 metres.

Temperature readings on 20th September showed Mumbai-Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celcius and a minimum of 26.0 degrees Celcius, while Mumbai-Santacruz saw a high of 31.9 degrees Celcius and a low of 25.4 degrees Celcius. Humidity levels remained high, with Mumbai-Colaba at 83 per cent and Santacruz at 86 per cent, the IMD said.

No rainfall was recorded in Colaba, while Santacruz received 2 mm of rain.

Mumbai Weather Update: Water Reservoirs at 98.38% Capacity

The BMC has reported that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs have reached 98.38% of their total capacity. These reservoirs supply the city with potable water, and the current combined water stock stands at 14.23 million litres.

Mumbai’s water supply comes from the Upper and Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar lakes. According to BMC data, the water levels at Vihar Lake have reached full capacity, while Tulsi Lake is at 99.66% and Upper Vaitarna at 99.15%.

Several lakes have overflowed this monsoon due to heavy rainfall, including Middle Vaitarna, Vihar, and Modak Sagar, adding significant reserves to Mumbai's water supply.