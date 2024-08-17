Breaking News
Updated on: 17 August,2024 09:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A high tide of about 3.95 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 10.29 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Pic/Sameer Abedi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.


The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of occassional light spells of rain in city and its suburbs" over the next 24 hours.



The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.


A high tide of about 3.95 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 10.29 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While another high tide of about 3.41 metres is expected at 10.15 pm. The civic body also said a low tide of about 2.09 metres is expected at 4.32 pm today.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

Earlier this morning, slow traffic was reported at Godrej signal on Eastern Express Highway due to a container breakdown. Otherwise, traffic is flowing smoothly. Updates from both Central and Western Railways indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without any issues.

Meanwhile, water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide the city with drinking water, have reached 93.20 per cent, as reported by the BMC on Saturday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the collective water stock in Mumbai lakes is currently at 13,48,886 million litres, which is 93.23 per cent of capacity.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body on the Mumbai lakes, the water level in Tansa is at 97.56 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 97.59 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 97.30 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 89.32 per cent, Bhatsa 91.31 per cent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi 99.25 per cent of useful water level is available.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on July 25 as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.

