A high tide of about 4.26 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.23 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC); a low tide of about 1.16 metres is expected at 6.21 pm

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of intermittent light to moderate spells of rain in city & suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai weather update: Traffic updates

The traffic is otherwise running smoothly however, the BEST said that due to a large number of shoppers visiting Dadar station market, the BEST has curtrailed operation of Route A-118 at Kabutar Khana from 11 am today until September 7. Updates from both Central Railway and Western Railway indicate that trains on all corridors are operating without issues.

Mumbai lakes, vital for the city’s drinking water, reach 97.83 per cent capacity

Water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which provide the city with drinking water, have reached 97.83 per cent, as reported by the BMC on Tuesday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the collective water stock in Mumbai lakes is currently at 14,15,906 million litres, which is 97.83 per cent of capacity.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

In the wake of heavy rains, one more lake supplying water to Mumbai, Middle Vaitarna Lake, started overflowing on July 4. Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to flood on July 25 as a result of persistently high rains. Around 4 pm on July 24, Tansa Lake began to overflow, increasing the amount of water stored in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

One of the two lakes that directly feed water to the BMC, Tulsi Lake, started to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, mimicking the event that occurred on the same day last year at 1:28 pm, according to the civic body.