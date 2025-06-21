IMD has predicted cloudy skies with chances of intermittent moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs on June 21. High tide alerts are in place, with civic authorities monitoring flood-prone zones.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of intermittent moderate rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs throughout the day. The weather update, issued at 8:00 am on Friday by the IMD, indicates that residents should brace for mild rain showers.

As the weekend approaches, Mumbai’s monsoon continues to show a steady pattern of light to moderate rainfall, offering much-needed relief from the pre-monsoon heat while reminding residents to stay prepared for sudden weather changes.

As per IMD, rain is not expected to be heavy on 21 June, 2025. People have been, however, advised to carry umbrellas and rain gear as a precaution. With the Mumbai rains that can come anytime, visibility on roads could be affected during spells of rain, and minor waterlogging may occur in low-lying areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department, while sharing the information, has also predicted the tide timings for the day, which are crucial for coastal safety and civic management. As per IMD, high tide is expected twice, once in the morning at 7:09 am with a tide height of 3.52 metres and again in the evening at 6:37 pm, reaching 3.82 metres. These elevated tide levels, if coinciding with rainfall, can potentially lead to waterlogging in some parts of the city near the coast in the suburbs.

Furthermore, low tides for the day are expected at 12:40 pm, with a tide of 2.04 metres, and at 1:30 am on June 21, with a significantly lower tide of 1.12 metres. The timing of tides plays a critical role in the drainage efficiency during the monsoon, especially in areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours

The rainfall recorded across the Mumbai region over the last 24 hours (from 8:00 am on June 19 to 8:00 am on June 20) shows varied distribution. As per IMD, Mumbai recorded 6 mm of rainfall, while the Eastern Suburbs (ES) and Western Suburbs (WS) each received 22 mm, indicating heavier precipitation on the outskirts compared to South Mumbai.

With the monsoon now active in the region, citizens are urged to stay updated with official weather advisories and exercise caution during periods of high tide and rainfall. Furthermore, the BMC disaster management team keeps a close check on the Mumbai rains and makes sure that there is no waterlogging or traffic congestion even during the intense spells of rain.