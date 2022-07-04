Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of heavy spells likely today, says IMD

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 32.2°C, while the minimum temperature be 25.2°C

Waterlogging reported at Sahar road in Andheri on Thursday. Pic/Satej Shinde

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs with possibility of heavy spells at isolated places on Monday.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 641.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 608.3 mm.

A high tide of 4.11 metre is expected at 1.34 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.79 metre is likely to occur at 9.36 pm today.